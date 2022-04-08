Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Siwan Lillicrap will move from number eight to blindside flanker for the game against England

Women's Six Nations 2022: England v Wales Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Watch live BBC Two Wales and BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Captain Siwan Lillicrap says Wales are relishing their rivalry with England ahead of Saturday's Six Nations showdown.

Newly-professional Wales head to Gloucester in search of only a third victory over the Red Roses in their history.

They will also be looking to halt England's 20-Test winning run.

"It does not get bigger than a sell-out stadium against England, the best team in the world," Lillicrap said.

Wales have made a perfect start to the 2022 championship, with bonus point wins over Ireland and Scotland.

But with all of coach Ioan Cunningham's Wales squad playing their rugby in England, they are fully aware of the challenge ahead.

Simon Middleton's side were the first women's union team to turn fully-professional in 2019.

They are currently the top ranked team in the world having twice demolished New Zealand in the autumn.

"There is more pressure on them... some of those girls have never lost wearing that England shirt," said Lillicrap.

"But we are climbing, we have been working hard in training, we have had two great comebacks.

"The reality is, it is a Test match, it is an 80 minute game."

Lillicrap admits Wales need to start better having left it until the last 10 minutes to claim victory over Ireland and Scotland, something which has earned them the nickname "Cunningham's Comeback Kids".

They have also been working hard on their discipline having conceded 13 penalties against the Scots.

But Lillicrap says there is belief that Wales can cause an upset, just like the class of 2015 at St Helen's, Swansea.

"It is going to be a huge occasion and even though we have lost substantially to them in the last few years, we are in a different spot now," she said.

"I think they have respected us this weekend with the squad that they have put out.

"Simon Middleton is quoted in the media saying that they have gone strong, which is credit to our performances in the first two weeks.

"You always look forward to facing the Red Roses, there is naturally that England-Wales rivalry and we will relish that and we cannot wait for the occasion."