Clermont Auvergne v Leicester (Sun)

Ford has been instrumental in Tigers charge to the top of the Premiership table

Heineken Champions Cup: Clermont v Leicester Date: Sunday 10 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Venue: Stade Marcel Michelin Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online

George Ford has recovered from injury to take his place at fly-half for Leicester's Champions Cup last-16 first-leg meeting away to Clermont Auvergne.

Ford had limped out of the Tigers' 22-17 win over Exeter on 27 March.

Wings Harry Potter and Hosea Saumaki replace Chris Ashton and Nemani Nadolo from the win at Sandy Park.

Calum Green and Tommy Reffell come into the pack with Ollie Chessum switching from back row to second row.

Clermont will be missing France wing Damian Penaud who suffered an injury in their 41-10 win over Brive last weekend, but welcome back veteran centre Wesley Fofana, who has been out since September with a series of thigh injuries.

Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez become the most-selected half-back partnership in the French club's history, with Fritz Lee at number eight.

Clermont are currently eighth in the Top 14, but have a rich history in the Champions Cup, finishing as runners-up on three occasions between 2013 and 2017.

For the first time, progress to the quarter-finals will be decided by aggregate scores over two legs with Leicester hosting the return match on 16 April.

Leicester will face Irish opposition in the last eight should they advance from this tie, with either four-time winner Leinster or Connacht lying in wait.

What they say

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick: "Clermont are an excellent side with a great balance throughout their team.

"They have a big, powerful forward pack with a very good scrum, very good maul and experienced half backs who boss a game really well, controlling things, and electric pace and power out wide in a dangerous backline."

Match stats

Clermont have won both of their previous home knockout ties against English opposition, including a 22-16 victory against Leicester in the quarter-finals of the 2013-14 competition.

Clermont have lost their three most recent Champions Cup knockout games at home, while Leicester have also lost all three of their most recent away games in the knockout stages.

Leicester have won on just two of their past 16 trips to France in the Champions Cup, with both of those victories coming by a margin of three points or fewer.

Line-ups

Clermont-Auvergne: Matsushima; Raka, Moala, Fofana, Tiberghien; Lopez, Parra; Beria, Fourcade, Slimani, Jedrasiak, Vahaamahina, Cancoriet, Fischer, Lee.

Replacements: Beheregaray, Falgoux, Ojovan, Amatosero, Dessaigne, Viallard, Hanrahan, O'Connor

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Porter, Kelly, Saumaki; Ford, Youngs; Genge (capt), Montoya, Heyes, Chessum, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese

Replacements: Dolly, Whitcombe, Cole, Wells, Snyman, van Poortvliet, Burns, Moroni