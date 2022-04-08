Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England centre Tuilagi marked his comeback with a big hit on Ben Earl in Sale's defeat by Saracens last week

Heineken Champions Cup: Sale v Bristol Date: Saturday 9 April Kick-off: 13:00 BST Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Bristol and online

Manu Tuilagi will make his first start since February in Sale's Champions Cup last-16 first-leg tie against Bristol.

The centre made his comeback from a hamstring injury against Saracens, coming off the bench in a 18-12 defeat.

England pair Kyle Sinckler and Harry Randall come in as part of 10 changes to the Bristol starting line-up that lost to Northampton last time out.

Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau drop to the bench alongside Fitz Harding and the returning Steven Luatua.

Nathan Hughes starts at number eight after returning from his loan at Bath, while former Australia international Luke Morahan makes his first start since February following a calf injury.

Sale's Springbok pair Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager start in the first match since it was confirmed they will leave the club at the end of the season.

Bristol won the teams' Premiership meeting earlier this season, running out 32-15 victors.

However the Bears have lost six out of their last seven Premiership matches to sink to 10th in their domestic league.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face either Racing 92 or Stade Francais in the last eight.

What they say

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam: "It is 160 minutes against a really good side for a place in the last eight of the most prestigious cup competition in the world.

"The AJ Bell Stadium is always a tough place to go - we haven't won there during my time at the club, so he know the task we face."

Match stats

Bristol lost 36-17 away to Bordeaux-Begles in last season's Champions Cup last 16, their solitary match in the knockout stage of the competition.

Sale have been the most successful team when it comes to goal-kicking in this season's Champions Cup, slotting 92% of their attempts. Bristol, by comparison, have been successful with 82% of their attempts.

Sale: L James; Metcalf, S James, Tuilagi, Reed; R du Preez, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert; Wiese, De Jager, JL du Preez, Ross (capt), D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Postlethwaite. Taylor, Quirke, Van Rensburg, Hammersley

Bristol: Morahan; Bates, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Bryne, Sinckler, Attwood, Joyce (capt), Vui, Jeffries, Hughes.

Replacements: Thacker, Y.Thomas, Afoa, Luatua, Harding, Uren, Radradra, Piutau