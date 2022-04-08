Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh's Connor Boyle scores a first half try as Edinburgh hammer Pau

United Rugby Championship Edinburgh: 54 (33) Tries: McInally, Boyle 2, Pyros, Nel, Moyano 2, Phillips Cons: Vander Walt 6, Savala Pau: 5 (0) Try: Carol

Edinburgh secured a home tie in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup as they hammered Pau 54-5 at the DAM Health Stadium.

Connor Boyle scored two first-half tries, his first for Edinburgh, with Ramiro Moyano also adding two.

Stuart McInally, Henry Pyrgos, WP Nel and Pierce Phillips also touched down as the hosts scored eight tries in total.

Thomas Carol got a late consolation try for the French side.

Mike Blair's side top Pool C but will have to wait until after Saturday night's Pool A game between Toulon and Biarritz to find out their opponents in next weekend's first knockout round.

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair: "Really pleased. We talked about being a physical side and taking the game to Pau. I felt we did that and kept our foot on their throat.

"It didn't turn into circus rugby. We continued to make good decisions. You have to deal with pressure and exert pressure on the opposition. We need to be tough on ourselves and stick to the winning formula."