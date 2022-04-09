Welsh club rugby results
From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 9-10 April, 2022
Indigo Group Premiership
Aberavon 28 - 29 Llandovery
Ebbw Vale 16 - 28 Carmarthen Quins
RGC 40 - 10 Pontypridd
Swansea 20 - 27 Cardiff
Admiral National Championship
Beddau P - P Tata Steel
Cardiff Met 21 - 29 Neath
Glamorgan Wanderers 20 - 29 Maesteg Quins
Narberth P - P Cross Keys
Pontypool 37 - 3 Bedwas
Trebanos 18 - 10 Ystalyfera
WRU Championship Plate
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brecon 35 - 34 Dowlais
Newbridge 29 - 25 Brynmawr
Pontypool United 32 - 39 Penallta
Risca 9 - 29 Nelson
Senghenydd 18 - 36 Bedlinog
Division 1 East Central
Barry 7 - 26 Rhydyfelin
Cambrian Welfare 40 - 11 Ynysybwl
Mountain Ash 39 - 13 St Peters
Porth Harlequins 22 - 24 Treorchy
Division 1 North
Caernarfon P - P Bro Ffestiniog
COBRA 47 - 6 Dolgellau
Llandudno 45 - 0 Pwllheli
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford 48 - 19 Nantyffyllon
Bridgend Athletic 12 - 26 Tondu
Brynamman P - P Skewen
Dunvant 31 - 31 Waunarlwydd
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth P - P Llangennech
Felinfoel 21 - 21 Llanelli Wanderers
Gowerton 14 - 43 Yr Hendy
Newcastle Emlyn P - P Whitland
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 10 - 31 Talywain
Blackwood 7 - 33 Ynysddu
Caerleon 31 - 25 Croesyceiliog
Newport HSOB 29 - 17 Pill Harriers
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi P - P Taffs Well
Abercynon 31 - 39 Treharris
Cilfynydd 17 - 18 Llanishen
Llantwit Fardre 5 - 48 Cowbridge
Division 2 North
Rhyl & District 33 - 0 Abergele
Welshpool 14 - 53 Nant Conwy II
Wrexham 36 - 28 Mold
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 24 - 3 Bridgend Sports
Heol y Cyw 12 - 25 Morriston
Seven Sisters 13 - 26 Builth Wells
Ystradgynlais P - P Pencoed
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic 33 - 18 Tycroes
Fishguard 31 - 5 Loughor
Kidwelly 38 - 10 Milford Haven
Pontyberem 16 - 35 Pontarddulais
Division 3 East A
Garndiffaith 29 - 27 Machen
Llanhilleth 8 - 57 Abertillery B G
Rhymney 17 - 20 Usk
RTB Ebbw Vale 18 - 15 Abercarn
Tredegar Ironsides 10 - 37 Abertysswg
Division 3 East Central A
Cardiff Quins P - P Fairwater
Old Illtydians P - P Pentyrch
Penygraig P - P Llanharan
Tylorstown 28 - 56 Penarth
Division 3 North
Holyhead P - P Dinbych II
Machynlleth P - P Mold II
Menai Bridge 20 - 24 Rhosllanerchrugog
Division 3 West Central A
Abercrave P - P Vardre
Baglan P - P Aberavon Green Stars
Bryncoch 59 - 14 Cwmllynfell
Taibach 0 - 28 Swansea Uplands
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 43 - 0 St Davids
Cardigan 69 - 5 Tregaron
Llangwm 5 - 42 Neyland
St Clears 52 - 19 Pembroke Dock Quins
Division 3 East B
Bedwellty 35 - 15 Hafodyrynys
Nantyglo P - P Blackwood Stars
New Panteg 19 - 53 St Julians HSOB
Whiteheads 47 - 20 Fleur De Lys
Division 3 East Central B
Caerau Ely 53 - 27 Llantwit Major
Cefn Coed 17 - 16 Tonyrefail
Hirwaun P - P Treherbert
Llandaff North 21 - 12 Old Penarthians
Ynysowen 22 - 29 Wattstown
Division 3 West Central B
Bryncethin P - P Penlan
Crynant 3 - 29 Cefn Cribwr
Glyncorrwg P - P Alltwen
Maesteg 32 - 10 Pontrhydyfen
Division 3 West B
Betws 12 - 14 Llangadog
Cefneithin 20 - 22 Amman United
New Dock Stars 32 - 38 Furnace United
Tumble 37 - 0 Trimsaran
Division 3 East C
Brynithel 10 - 50 Beaufort
Crumlin 36 - 17 Pontllanfraith
West Mon 12 - 26 Hollybush
Division 3 East Central C
Llandrindod Wells - Brackla
Division 3 West Central C
Pantyffynnon 20 - 62 Pontardawe
Penybanc 26 - 17 Cwmtwrch
Rhigos 29 - 14 Pontycymmer
South Gower 29 - 0 Fall Bay
Division 3 East D
Forgeside 17 - 15 Tredegar
Admiral Women's National Leagues
Division 3
Pembroke 42 - 7 Blaina