Cornish Pirates avenged a 22-15 loss at Castle Park in the Championship last month

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle praised the attitude of his young side as they won their Championship Cup tie 26-24 at Doncaster Knights.

The win in the first-round first-leg game was the first time Doncaster had lost at home this season.

Having scored a try in the final moments, Doncaster fly-half Billy McBryde missed a conversion that would have seen the tie end level.

The two sides will meet in the second leg in Penzance on Saturday 23 April.

"For some of the old guard after the league season it's like 'oh we've got a cup game', but for those boys they were so excited and it was a pleasure to watch them," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"They threw themselves into it. Yes there were mistakes, but the attitude was great and there was some really good stuff to reflect on."

Robin Wedlake's early try for Pirates was cancelled out by Mark Best as the sides went into the break tied at 5-5.

Shae Tucker and Marlen Walker went over for the Pirates as they led 19-5 after 10 minutes of the second half.

But a penalty try and a score for replacement Will Holling saw Doncaster draw level with five minutes to go, only for the Pirates to strike again thanks to an AJ Cant interception before Thom Smith's stoppage-time effort for Doncaster made it close.

"It's a great win on the road," added Cattle. "After the end of the league season I was a bit worried about energy levels coming up here, but the boys put on a terrific front.

"It could have gone either way to be honest, it was quite a scrappy game but full of energy and a lot of turnover, but the boys came out on top."