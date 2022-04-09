European Challenge Cup: Last 16 draw is finalised
Saracens will host Cardiff in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.
The draw was confirmed after the final round of pool games on Saturday.
Scotland's two sides both face English opposition with Edinburgh - who topped Pool C - hosting the Premiership's bottom side Bath who drop down from the Champions Cup.
Glasgow Warriors have a short journey south to Newcastle after the Falcons overcame Zebre to finish second in their pool.
The only all-Premiership tie sees Gloucester host Northampton while Worcester, Wasps and London Irish will all take on French opposition.
The last 16 ties will be played next weekend with the quarter-finals over the first weekend in May and the semi-finals a week later.
The final at Marseille's Stade Velodrome will be on Friday, 27 May.
European Challenge Cup last 16 draw:
Lyon v Worcester Warriors
Toulon v Benetton
Edinburgh v Bath
Gloucester v Northampton Saints
Saracens v Cardiff
Biarritz Olympique v Wasps
London Irish v Castres
Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow Warriors