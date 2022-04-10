Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Archive: Windsor Major recalls his first Wales cap in 1949

Former Wales and Maesteg wing Windsor Major has died at the age of 94.

Major won two Wales caps, the first against France in the 1949 Five Nations in Paris and his second came in the 1950 tournament against Scotland.

At club level Major played in the unbeaten 1949-50 Maesteg team - then one of Wales' leading clubs.

Maesteg tweeted Major was the last survivor of their "Invicibles", adding: "Our thoughts are with Windsor's family at this sad time."