Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v Toulouse Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds from 19:30 BST; match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

World Cup-winning Springbok Duane Vermeulen believes Ulster are "in touching distance" of winning the Champions Cup.

The province go into Saturday night's last-16 second-leg tie at home to holders Toulouse 26-20 up after winning the first-leg in France.

Vermeulen was clear in wanting to go all the way and win the trophy.

"Most definitely," he said when asked if he sees the last-16 tie as a means to that end.

"Obviously I haven't had the opportunity to be a part of a squad that has lifted this trophy. We are in touching distance but not there yet.

"This weekend is another big game for us and hopefully we can turn up and get our double on Toulouse.

"I know they are a big squad and they have done it in the past - they are defending champions and it is going to be a difficult task for us - but we are happy to be playing at home and in front of our fans."

'Amazing' Baloucoune 'one to watch'

Robert Baloucoune this week signed a three-year contract extension with Ulster

Wing Robert Baloucoune played a starring role for Ulster in their first-leg win over Toulouse, scoring three tries against a side that played 70 minutes with 14 men after Juan Cruz Mallia was shown a red card for for taking out Ben Moxham in the air.

The hat-trick of tries added to a burgeoning reputation for 24-year-old Baloucoune, who has won two Ireland caps and this week signed a three-year contract extension with Ulster.

Number eight Vermeulen, who has played a with a vast number of top international wings in his career, was full of praise for the Enniskillen native.

"He's got pace to burn, it is amazing. He has got a fantastic work-rate, he's a tall fella and it really good under the high balls," he remarked.

"If you look at him and compare him to a lot of international wingers who have played the game over a couple of years, he is definitely up there and hopefully one for the near future.

"I hope he gets his opportunity to play more consistent international rugby, but is definitely a guy to look out for."

We are coming down to 'crunch time'

Vermeulen, 35, made a surprise move to Ulster from Blue Bulls and said he has enjoyed his time in Belfast so far.

The Kingspan Stadium has is renowned for the fantastic atmosphere the crown generates on European nights, and the South African is looking forward to experiencing that on Saturday evening.

"The Champions Cup are big games, the URC are also big games, but obviously now we are coming down to crunch time," he added.

"This coming weekend will be a big one for us. I'm looking forward to it and obviously the Kingspan atmosphere with the people here, it is amazing to see how the people turn up in their numbers to support this team.

"It has been great out there and hopefully we get a nice packed stadium this weekend. "