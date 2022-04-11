Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Rob Baloucoune was named Star of the Match in Ulster's 26-20 win over Toulouse on Saturday

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune has committed his future to the Irish province by signing a three-year contract extension.

The deal will keep the treble try-scorer from the Champions Cup last-16 first-leg win over Toulouse with Ulster until at least the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old made his senior debut for Ulster in October 2018.

"I've really enjoyed the journey so far and I'm excited to be part of this team," said Baloucoune.

Following a stint with the Ireland Sevens programme, Enniskillen-born winger Baloucoune quickly made his presence felt in the Ulster Senior squad, with try-scoring contributions against the likes of Munster, Leicester and Racing 92.

The 24-year-old earned a development contract for the 2019-20 season, before being upgraded to a senior contract the following year.

Baloucoune has already crossed the whitewash nine times in this season's United Rugby Championship and European Champions Cup campaigns, with three added to the tally in a Star of the Match performance in Saturday's game against Toulouse.

His impressive performances for Ulster also led to a call-up for Ireland and his international debut in July 2021, in which he scored a sensational solo try against the USA.

He has won two caps for his country and was a non-playing member of Andy Farrell's squad for the recent Six Nations.

"Rob is an exceptional talent, and it's fantastic that a player of his calibre has committed their future to our province," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"Not only does he possess devastating pace, with the ability to score tries from anywhere, but he is also a superb defender, as he showcased against Toulouse.

"I'm looking forward to what Rob will deliver in the Ulster jersey over the coming seasons."