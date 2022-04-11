Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Haydon-Wood played his first senior game for Newcastle in a European Challenge Cup win at Castres in 2020

Wasps have signed fly-half Will Haydon-Wood from Premiership rivals Newcastle Falcons for the 2022-23 campaign.

The 21-year-old has scored 65 points in 13 appearances for the Falcons so far this season.

An England Under-20 international, Haydon-Wood made his Premiership debut against Exeter Chiefs in May 2021.

"We have been wanting to add another fly-half to the squad to complement Charlie Atkinson and Jacob Umaga," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

"He's impressed since breaking through as a starter for Newcastle this season, which is why we're delighted to have beaten other Premiership clubs to securing his signature for next season."

Details of Haydon-Wood's contract with Wasps have not been disclosed.

"Wasps have a very talented playing squad, and I'm looking forward to being part of it next season," he said.