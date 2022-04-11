Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger Will Muir has signed a "long-term" contract extension with Premiership side Bath.

Muir, 26, joined the West Country club in 2020 after switching from the England Sevens team to the 15-man game.

He has scored 13 tries in 30 games for Bath, including six this season to make him the team's top scorer.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby, and everything is in place for us to kick on over the next couple of seasons," Muir said.

"I'm grateful to be able to continue playing for the club alongside a great group of people."