John Alder has previously worked with WRU performance director Nigel Walker

The Welsh Rugby Union has appointed John Alder as the new head of player development.

Alder has worked in performance pathways and development for the English Institute of Sport and UK Sport.

He has been working with athletes in Olympic and Paralympic sport.

"I'm excited to be joining an ambitious organisation that cares deeply about the game, its people and community," said Alder.

He worked at the English Institute of Sport alongside WRU performance director Nigel Walker.

"I look forward to playing my part in helping create a thriving development environment that enables young men and women to fulfil their potential and dreams on and off the rugby pitch," added Alder.