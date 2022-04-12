Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Connor Collett joined Newcastle from North Harbour in New Zealand

Flanker Connor Collett has extended his stay at Newcastle Falcons until the end of the 2022-23 Premiership season.

Collett, 26, has been with the Falcons since the 2018-19 season after joining from New Zealand provincial side North Harbour, where he spent four years.

The English back-rower, who attended Stamford School, has scored one try in nine games this season.

"I get on really with the boys, I love the city, I love the club and the atmosphere," Collett said.

Director of rugby Dean Richards added: "Connor is an outstanding talent with a great attitude, and we look forward to having him with us for another season."