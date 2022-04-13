Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Ireland and British and Irish lions forward Sean O'Brien will play for the first time since announcing his intention to retire from the sport at the end of the season

European Challenge Cup Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Friday, 15 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

London Irish make five changes to their side for the European Challenge Cup last-16 tie at home to Castres.

Kyle Rowe comes in for Lucio Cinti on the wing in the one change in the backs from the side that were heavily beaten by Harlequins earlier this month.

Marcel van der Merwe comes in at prop while Adam Coleman is preferred at lock to George Nott.

Tom Pearson replaces Matt Rogerson in the back row while Sean O'Brien starts a week after announcing his retirement.

The Exiles are hoping to make the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup for the second successive season having come second in a pool that included group winners Edinburgh and Premiership high-fliers Saracens.

Castres dropped out of the European Champions Cup pool stages after failing to win any of their four matches.

They did however push Premiership champions Harlequins close on two occasions, losing 20-18 at home in December and being denied a win at The Stoop by a late Alex Dombrandt try in a 36-33 defeat in January.

They are currently fourth in the Top 14 and include former Harlequins back Ben Botica in their side at fly-half.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told BBC Radio London:

"I've got a huge amount of respect for Castres for what they've done over the years having faced them in numerous matches.

"I know they didn't pick up any wins in the Champions Cup, but they did claim a lot of losing-bonus points and without perhaps having a full team available.

"They'll be a very tough side to face, they're knocking on the door for Top 14 honours at the moment and we know they'll be a very powerful opponent.

"I've nothing but respect for them and it will be a massive challenge. But we feel if we play our own game with accuracy and the discipline within it, we can be a challenge for anyone."

London Irish: Parton; Rowe, Rona, van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps (capt); Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, van der Merwe, Coleman, Simmons, Pearson, Gonzalez, O'Brien.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Hoskins, Nott, Rogerson, White, Joseph, Arundell.

Castres: Larregain; Laveau, Aguillon, Botitu, Chabouni; Botica, Kockott (capt); Nostadt, Ngauamo, Tierney, Pieterse, Whetton, Kafatolu, Raisuqe, Ben Nicholas.

Replacements: Humber, Tichit, Guillamon, Jacquet, Kornath, Tukino, Arata, Le Brun.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita).