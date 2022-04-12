Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Wigglesworth came off the bench in the win at Clermont on Saturday

Scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth says Leicester Tigers "have to attack" Clermont Auvergne in the return leg of their European Champions Cup tie to ensure they advance to the last eight.

Premiership leaders Tigers earned a gutsy 29-10 first-leg win in France on Sunday, having hung on against the three-time runners-up with just 14 men.

Wigglesworth said Tigers must remain "wary" of Clermont on Saturday.

"We are conscious of how hard it was to win that game," he said.

"We have to attack this weekend because we are playing a brilliant, big French team that can score three tries in three minutes.

"Everyone looks at the result and gives you credit, but maybe don't look at the hard work, the amount of tackles, try-saving tackles and the the amount of defending on your own line.

"A couple of offloads don't stick that they give and the game can be different. Those are the bits we need to be really wary of.

"And that's what a team that wants to go somewhere and actually do something will recognise."

Leicester's first victory at the Stade Marcel Michelin for more than 16 years was their 25th win from 29 games in all competitions this season.

Wigglesworth, a three-time European Champions Cup winner who also serves on Steve Borthwick's coaching staff at Tigers, said complacency "wouldn't be on the lips" of anyone at Leicester.

"What Steve has done is create an environment where that would not be something that anyone would dare breathe or hopefully even think," the 38-year-old former England international said.