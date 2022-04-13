Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Stevenson recently came off the bench for Newcastle in their wins against Worcester and Zebre

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 15 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle and live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Ben Stevenson comes in for Newcastle Falcons as they face Glasgow Warriors in their European Challenge Cup last-16 tie on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who makes his first start since November, replaces the injured Mateo Carreras for the hosts.

Glasgow make seven changes to their side for the trip to Newcastle after their bonus-point win versus Zebre.

Rory Darge moves to number eight for the visitors as Thomas Gordon returns from injury.

Gordon takes over at open-side flanker, while Simon Berghan comes in at tight-head prop, with Ali Price at scrum-half.

Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu both come in at centre while Josh McKay comes back to the starting XV at full-back.

Stevenson, who recently came off the bench to face Worcester and Zebre, returns to the Newcastle starting line-up comes after recovering from an ankle injury.

Friday's tie, with the Falcons looking to reach the quarter-finals for the second successive season, is the first competitive meeting between the two sides in the professional era.

Newcastle: Penny, Radwan, Wacokecoke, Burrell, Stevenson, Connon, Schreuder, Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Basham, Welch (capt), Lockwood.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Montgomery, Marshall, Nordli-Kelemeti, Hodgson, Stephens.

Glasgow: McKay, Cancelliere, Tuipulotu, Johnson, Steyn, Thompson, Price, Kebble, Matthews, Berghan, Cummings, Gray, Wilson (capt), Gordon, Darge.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Fagerson, Harley, Miller, Kennedy, Weir, Smith.

Referee: Tual Trainini (France)