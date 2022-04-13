Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Iwan Stephens scored three tries in his first three games for Falcons

England Under-20 winger Iwan Stephens has signed a new two-year deal with Newcastle Falcons, and been promoted to the first team at Kingston Park.

The former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player switched codes to follow in father Colin's footsteps in union, and made his international bow last month.

Leeds-born Stephens has opted for England rather than play for Wales like his father who won four caps.

"I see this as a really good opportunity for me," Stephens said.

"I'm back fit now, though, I've played a couple of games and I'm just looking to keep learning and improving over the next two and a bit seasons here."

Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards added: "Iwan is an extremely exciting player who gets supporters on their feet, and has a real X-factor about him."