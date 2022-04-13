Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hame Faiva joined Benetton five years ago from Blues in his native New Zealand

Worcester have made their fifth signing for next season by bringing in Italy international hooker Hame Faiva.

The 27-year-old will leave Italian side Benetton in Treviso to move to Sixways on a two-year contract.

New Zealand-born Faiva has won four caps, after qualifying to play for his adopted country on residency grounds.

Faiva is the second hooker to agree to join Warriors among new boss Steve Diamond's intake of five signings for next season - all so far forwards.

He follows fellow number two Curtis Langdon, who signed with flanker Cameron Neild from Diamond's old club Sale, while Australian Fergus Lee-Warner, who can play at lock or in the back row, and Argentina international tight-head prop Santiago Medrano have both signed from Australian Super Rugby side Western Force.

"I have a vision of what Worcester's pack will look like in 12 months' time," said Diamond.

"The top sides in the Premiership have two packs of forwards. Hame and Curtis Langdon will compete for the hooker spot.

"Hame is a very aggressive and mobile hooker who has impressed me. His work-rate is exceptional and he has an abrasiveness about him that rubs off on fellow players."

After scoring a try on his international debut in the win over Uruguay in Parma in November, Faiva went on to play three times in this year's Six Nations.

"One of the big positives is that I can continue playing for Italy," he said. "Italy is my home away from home now."

Worcester sit 12th in the Premiership, three points above bottom club Bath with four games left.