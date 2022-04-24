Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds already had one foot in the last eight after a big first-leg win over London Scottish

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon has praised his side's professionalism as they scored seven tries to thrash London Scottish 54-7 in the Championship Cup.

The victory meant a comprehensive 111-21 aggregate win for the islanders.

They will face Hartpury in the quarter-finals over two legs.

"It was a very disciplined and professional performance from the boys to stick to the task and come through with a pretty decent win," Biljon said.

"We knew London Scottish could throw anything at us, it was potentially their last game, so we needed to be on it," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"They're pretty motivated now to look forward to next Friday night against Hartpury, it's a quarter-final and we're excited about it.

"We're not getting too carried away. We've got to take each step as it comes, but we are excited about the competition, we're at that stage where it's knockout rugby now."