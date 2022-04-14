Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips says an "unwelcome" Six Nations loss against Italy will not detract from 2023 World Cup preparations.

Wayne Pivac's side only won one game in the tournament, completed by a first home defeat against the Italians.

Phillips has overseen a debrief into the unsuccessful competition defence.

"The learnings are important and we are not going to get overly distracted by an unwelcome loss," said Phillips.

"Clearly everybody is disappointed with the end result, we have debriefed a number of things.

"We track more about process towards the World Cup, take away the learnings and try and make sure we are still on the right journey.

"It's about wanting to win every game, it's international rugby, not park rugby.

"We have a tough gig ahead of us now, a three-match tour of South Africa and we know how challenging that is going to be.

"We will be going out there to do well and ideally we want to win.

"We then have New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Georgia in the autumn, so we have a tough journey ahead of us."

It was a second fifth-place Six Nations finish for Pivac in his third competition after also guiding Wales to the 2021 title.

"It is the classic agony and ecstasy of Welsh rugby," said Phillips.

"You can look at France, it's great to have them back at the top table but remarkable they have not won a Grand Slam since 2010.

"We will grab the winning of the Grand Slams and have to improve out of coming fifth."

When asked whether Phillips had full confidence in Pivac to lead Wales through until the World Cup in France, he replied: "We are all in this together."

"It is a case of plotting the journey, we have looked back at it, it's a case of making sure the plan is still right.

"If there are deviations, do we deviate now or do we deviate later?

"My job is mainly about making sure Wayne, Nigel and the team have the right environment give them the best opportunity for success.

"We've got to work through everything together."

Following the Italy defeat, Pivac suggested "everyone would be happy" with a World Cup quarter-final place in France next year.

"Given where we are in Wales, I think we would have an expectation of a quarter-final as a minimum," said Phillips.

"We have made three semi-finals and anything can happen in there.

"Given Wales' standing, and I realise it is out of our hands with the draw and who we play etc, quarter-final would be our minimum expectation."

WRU performance director Nigel Walker has been part of the debrief process and denied rot has set into the Welsh game just because of the Italy defeat.

"Any team can lose a game, it can happen," said Walker.

"I think there needs to be a sense of perspective. It's a low point, there's no two ways about it, but it doesn't mean everything is wrong within Welsh rugby because we lost to Italy.

"If the national side loses, everybody in the organisation feels it. The important thing is are we doing the things day in, day out which will remove the risk of that happening again? That's what we are working on.

"That's my conversations with Wayne are all about, he has been brilliant. Wayne is under pressure, of course he is, because we didn't want to lose to Italy.

"Yes it hurts, and we want to do everything possible to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"Steve has set out a series of games over the next six or nine months which are tough and it'll tell us exactly where we are."

Is there a long-term plan for Welsh professional rugby?

The international failures this season are mirrored in continued struggles of the regional game.

During the 2021-22 campaign, there have been 12 straight defeats in European competition for Ospreys, Scarlets, Dragons and Cardiff with eight United Rugby Championship losses in South Africa.

Only Scarlets are really competing for a place in the URC top eight, while Cardiff remain the only team in the second tier Challenge Cup.

WRU bosses insist there is a long-term plan being discussed although have not outlined publicly what it is or when it will be completed.

Phillips says it will be governed by the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) which is made up of regional and union representatives.

"That falls under the remit of PRB," said Phillips.

"We have just appointed Malcolm Wall as the new chairman, and he is going to be a good appointment and is engaged already.

"We meet regularly. It would be inappropriate to give you the details of that until conversations are concluded.

"What I can say is they are wide reaching and covering all the major things and being done in the right spirit.

"It's all about doing the best for Welsh rugby. We want the national and regional teams to do well but we are not there at this point."

Walker added: "Conversations are taking place that haven't been publicised but they have been taking place because the union and the regions need to work together collaboratively on this to find a solution which guarantees Welsh success but also gives the regions a chance to be successful.

"The union can't decide that on their own. We can't talk about those conversations because it would be a silly thing to do, but we are confident we will find a solution to guarantee success for Wales at all levels."

Phillips proclaimed that success could, though, not be guaranteed in the short-term.

"On the basis we haven't landed on something yet, I've got to caveat it that way, but we probably need to be patient for it to come through and deliver," added Phillips.

"Are we going to come up with a magic wand and hey presto we're going to beat the All Blacks? Probably not.

"Wherever we end up, I think there will be a burn on it. We're always mindful then on World Cup cycles, like everybody else.

"Do we run the strategy until France 2023 and then look at everything again? There are so many moving parts."

Walker added: "What I would say from a performance point of view is you can make changes today but it doesn't guarantee success tomorrow or next month.

"Anybody who thinks you can get success or improve performance in three months, six months or nine months doesn't know anything about performance.

"It's going to take a while."

Financial concerns

Dragons and Cardiff directors of rugby Dean Ryan and Dai Young say they gave feedback last summer about the Welsh game but had not received a response.

The regions have also complained they don't know what their budgets are for next season.

"We said this a year ago, we are committed to spending £23.5m for next year and the PRB are aware of that," said Phillips.

"We are working through the best way to do that.

When asked whether there will be a rise in funds for the regions, Phillips said that will involved conversations within the PRB.

Walker says more money does not necessarily equate to increased success.

"Not if you don't spend it properly," said Walker.

"I'm not suggesting anything but I'm just saying that simple equation of more money equals success, doesn't really work."