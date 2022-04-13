Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Radradra came off the bench to score the only try of the teams' first meeting

Heineken Champions Cup last 16: Bristol v Sale Date: Friday 15 April Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Bristol and online Bristol lead 10-9 on aggregate after the first leg

Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau start on the bench again for Bristol in the second leg of the Champions Cup last-16 tie against Sale at Ashton Gate.

The Bears lead 10-9 on aggregate after replacement Radradra scored the only try of the teams' meeting last weekend.

Centre Manu Tuilagi is in the Sharks starting XV after coming through his first start since February unscathed.

Springbok Faf de Klerk starts at scrum-half for the visitors, but Raffi Quirke is missing with a hamstring injury.

Bristol, hunting a first appearance in the Champions Cup last eight, make two changes to the starting XV that edged an untidy encounter at the AJ Bell Stadium, with Rich Lane coming in at full-back and Jake Kerr replacing Bryan Byrne at hooker.

Former Australia international Luke Morahan shifts to wing from 15, with Jack Bates dropping out of the matchday squad.

Sale make only one change to their starting line-up with Tom Roebuck recovering from injury to replace Jack Metcalf on the wing.

Gus Warr is the replacement scrum-half in Quirke's absence, with JP du Preez among the forward options on the bench.

The winners of the tie will face either Stade Francais or three-time runners-up Racing 92, who lead their all-French meeting 22-9 after the first leg.

What they say

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam: "We're excited to be back home at Ashton Gate, but the responsibility is on us to put in a performance to be proud of.

"As it always is against Sale, it's going to be another tough, physical match and the prize at the end of it is a place in the Champions Cup quarter-final. This club has never made it to this stage of the competition, so we want to make history."

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson: "We intend to go deep in this competition. There's a point in this tie, so it's neither here nor there. We'll go down there to win the game. One point doesn't make a difference either way."

Match stats

Sale have lost their last seven games against Premiership opposition in the Heineken Champions Cup, with their three away defeats in that run coming by an average margin of 28 points.

Bristol have averaged 14 offloads per game in the Champions Cup this season, only Toulouse (17.3) have made more.

Line-ups

Bristol: Lane; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Kerr, Sinckler, Attwood, Joyce (c), Vui, Jeffries, Hughes.

Replacements: Thacker, Thomas, Afoa, Luatua, Harding, Uren, Radradra, Piutau

Sale: L James; Roebuck, S James, Tuilagi, Reed; R Du Preez, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, De Jager, JL Du Preez, Ross (c), D Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oostuizen, JP Du Preez, Taylor, Warr, Van Rensburg, Metcalf