Cardiff Rugby raced to a 14-0 lead against Scarlets before conceding 49 unanswered points

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young says "nobody is hurting more than coaches, staff and players" following their poor run of form.

The Welsh region go into Sunday's Challenge Cup match at Saracens on the back of consecutive derby defeats against Scarlets.

Cardiff are without an away win all season, and sit 14th in the United Rugby Championship with just five wins.

"We totally understand the frustration of the supporters," Young said.

"That's something we have to take on the chin, and the only way to rectify that is by putting in better performances on the field.

"We've got to look at what we did well, but also talk about the contributing factors to us losing our way.

"Traditionally our defence has been a strong part of our game, so it's not something we can't put right, but it's been something over the last two weeks that's not been where we want it.

"We have to look for solutions. We can all see where the problems are, but as coaches it's on us to find solutions to them."

Cardiff will be hoping a change of competition this weekend can bring more success, but they face a daunting opponents in the shape of Saracens.

Sarries are second in the English Premiership, and have international experience throughout the squad, with players such as Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly and Wales' Nick Tompkins.

"It's a really good place to go play, and we're playing against one of the best teams in Europe," said Young.

"If you can't get yourself up looking forward for these sorts of games, you have to look at yourself.

"It's cup rugby, you get one opportunity, and playing a team like Saracens will focus your mind. There is a fear factor going there and that fear is if you don't play anywhere near your standard, it's going to be a tough afternoon.

"It's a great opportunity, when things haven't gone well for a few weeks, it's a great chance to put our hands up and show we're not as bad as some people are suggesting."

Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi missed both Welsh derbies against Scarlets through injury

Cardiff will be bolstered by the return of Wales flanker Josh Navidi at Saracens, however Young confirmed wing Josh Adams will miss the remainder of the season while Kirby Myhill will miss the Saracens trip.

"Josh [Navidi] will be fine for this weekend, we're glad to have someone of his calibre back in the mixer for a really big game," Young added.

"However we won't see Josh [Adams] in a Cardiff jersey again this season. He's in a splint, there's no operation required though.

"He will be out for at least six to eight weeks - the first couple weeks is always difficult to say how long. He'll have that brace on for a few weeks.

"That doesn't mean he's not available for the [Wales] summer tour [of South Africa], that's something they will need to decide closer to the time."