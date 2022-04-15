Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Taine Basham has played 10 internationals for Wales

Scarlets v Dragons
Saturday, 16 April

Dragons flanker Taine Basham has already been given an insight into the highs and lows of international rugby.

After three impressive replacement appearances last summer against Canada and Argentina, Basham was handed his first Wales start against New Zealand.

The 22-year-old was not fazed as he excelled against the All Blacks and duly started against South Africa, Fiji and Australia, becoming a breakout star in a mixed autumn campaign.

His reputation was further enhanced when he scored a try against Ireland in a desperate Dublin defeat in the Six Nations opener before going onto start against Scotland and England.

Here, the upward trajectory halted for a number of reasons, as Basham was not involved in the final two defeats against France and Italy.

There was the return of experienced trio Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty, Basham's inconsistent personal display at Twickenham and the emergence of fellow 22-year-old Jac Morgan, plus the experiment of playing lock Seb Davies in the back row.

Basham remains upbeat following his first international setback as he bids to make the summer tour of South Africa.

"I felt pretty good after the first couple of games of the Six Nations, Ireland and Scotland were decent outings for me," said Basham.

"Then there were experienced players coming back into the squad and a few errors crept into my game.

"At my age, I'm working on those errors and my graft, it's nothing worrying and I will just keep working hard and hopefully I will be back out there in the summer."

Taine Basham in conversation with Wales coach Wayne Pivac

Basham says he has been informed why he was omitted.

"I sat down to Wayne just after not being involved in the last two games," he added.

"It was an open and honest chat, so that was nice. It was fairly positive, considering I didn't play in the last two games.

"As a young player coming onto the scene you are full of confidence, especially after the first couple of games you played.

"There are a few errors creeping into my game, I just keep on working at my craft.

"I'm only 22 and still learning the game. I don't want to lose sight of that. But the next couple of seasons, maybe that's when I'm the finished article."

Basham admitted he initially enjoyed a meteoric rise as he reflected about being thrown in against New Zealand.

"I had appearances off the bench in the summer, but being chucked in against the All Blacks was my first big experience of international rugby," he added.

"The bigger the game, you thrive on that as a player. I played a few big games, learned lots of lessons and made big strides from there, so I've improved from those experiences."

Basham has returned to Dragons under the guidance of Dean Ryan, himself a former England international.

"Taine is getting back in after huge highs and some of the lows that go with being an international rugby player," said Ryan.

"It's something you look back on in two years when you have either used it as a positive or have sat in the doldrums.

"It's not easy and every young man will experience something that takes the shine off something.

"We will support him in using those experiences as lessons for the good, working out what people want from you.

"He can learn from playing some of the best in the world and seeing what he needs to work on.

"He needs to come back and be Taine, because that is what got him there in the first place, and grow the things he has learnt from the international game."

Taine Basham scored a try for Dragons in the Challenge Cup defeat to Gloucester

Dragons drought

Both Ryan and Basham will be hoping the flanker can help inspire a Dragons win with their only victory this season coming back in October against Connacht.

There was a more encouraging performance in the Challenge Cup defeat against Gloucester last weekend but ultimately it was another defeat, the 14th of the season.

"For the calibre of players we have, one win for the season isn't good enough," admitted Basham.

"As players we know that. We have to stick together and don't go chasing a win - we need to chase a performance that deserves a win.

"The performance against Gloucester was a step in the right direction but now it's all about getting results also."

The next opportunity is the first part of a double-header against Scarlets, with the opening match taking place at a ground where Basham has mixed memories.

He made his regional debut at Parc y Scarlets aged 18 but broke his arm at the same venue.

"We know these derbies give us the chance to change things, maybe the switch will be flicked," added Basham.

"The Scarlets are in decent form and it's a big test, but a big test means big results."