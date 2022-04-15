Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams scored two tries for Scarlets in the 49-14 win against Cardiff on 9 April

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Dragons Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 16 April Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch live on S4C, listen on BBC Sport online. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales full-back Liam Williams will line up in his preferred position for the United Rugby Championship visit of Dragons.

Williams switches from wing to replace the injured Johnny McNicholl with Dwayne Peel making seven personnel changes from the side that beat Cardiff.

Dragons have made four changes to the team that lost to Gloucester.

Wales lock Ben Carter returns alongside Josh Lewis, Rio Dyer and Aki Seiuli.

Carter comes in for Joe Davies, while prop Greg Bateman and wing Jonah Holmes drop out because of shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively.

Full-back Jordan Williams is ruled out through illness. Ross Moriarty, Ollie Griffiths, Aneurin Owen and Ashton Hewitt are among those unavailable for selection because of injury.

Scarlets switches

Corey Baldwin, Joe Roberts, Steff Evans and Kieran Hardy come into the backline for McNicholl, Johnny Williams, Tom Rogers and the rested Gareth Davies, while Ryan Conbeer is unavailable for personal reasons.

In the forwards, hooker Shaun Evans and second row Morgan Jones replace Ryan Elias and Jac Price after the pair suffered a collision of heads in the victory over Cardiff.

Argentina flanker Tomas Lezana returns to the back row after recovering from Covid-19.

McNicholl, Rogers, Elias, Jac Price, Wyn Jones and Carwyn Tuipulotu have joined Kemsley Mathias, Scott Williams, Dan Jones, Ioan Nicholas, Rhys Patchell, Samson Lee, Marc Jones, Ken Owens, Tom Phillips, Leigh Halfpenny, Lewis Rawlins and Josh Helps on the injury list.

Scarlets are looking to build on three bonus-point victories in the league.

"I'm enjoying the week-in, week-out rugby and the boys are enjoying it as well," said Scarlets head coach Peel.

"We know it's going to be another difficult challenge, if you look at the history between us and the Dragons in the last couple of seasons there's been several close games.

"Also, you only have to look at the quality of player they have, there's quality through their side, with a number of players that played in this year's Six Nations.

"We've spoken about our want to finish at the top of the Welsh Shield and finish as high up in the league as possible.

"There's a big challenge ahead of us this weekend, we know the Dragons will want to come down here and climb into us."

Dragons search for elusive victory

Dragons have only won one game this season, against Connacht in October 2021, with a record of one draw and 14 defeats in 16 games. The region have also never won at Parc y Scarlets.

"We're looking forward to the derby and the first part of the double-header over the next two weekends," said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"Scarlets have had a traditional look to them in recent times and can counter-attack at real pace, but they are also a real threat around the drive.

"If they get go-forward ball, they have a lot of pace out of the back, so we're well aware that we need to stifle opportunities. We've got to stop them getting momentum in the game.

"They have come out the back of the South Africa trip and have undoubtedly found some real form in recent weeks so we need to be at our best."

Scarlets: L Williams; Baldwin, J Roberts, J Davies (capt), S Evans; Costelow, Hardy; S Thomas, S Evans, Sebastian, Lousi, M Jones, Shingler, Lezana, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: D Hughes, R Evans, O'Connor, Thomson, Macleod, D Blacker, O'Brien, J Williams.

Dragons: Lewis; Rosser, Warren, Dixon, Dyer; S Davies, Bertranou; Seiuli, Dee, Brown, Carter, Rowlands, Keddie (capt), Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: T Davies, Reynolds, Coleman, J Davies, Fry, R Williams, Reed, Richards.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones, Mike English (both WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU).