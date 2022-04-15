Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ashton has scored three tries in five games since he arrived at Leicester in Feburary

Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester v Clermont Auvergne Date: Saturday 16 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online

Wing Chris Ashton returns as one of five changes to the starting Leicester XV that built a 19-point lead in the first leg of their Champions Cup last-16 meeting with Clermont-Auvergne.

South African number eight Jasper Wiese drops to the bench as Ollie Chessum moves to the back row from lock.

Nic Dolly, Harry Wells and Eli Snyman come into the pack, with Matias Moroni replacing suspended centre Guy Porter.

Scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet keeps his place ahead of Ben Youngs.

Van Poortvliet will be up against 18-year-old talent Baptiste Jauneau, who makes his first start for Clermont.

Jauneau was the starting scrum-half for France's under-20 in all five of their age-grade Six Nations matches earlier this year.

There is no return to Welford Road for former Tigers second row Tomas Lavanini, who remains sidelined with a neck injury.

However Wesley Fofana and George Moala continue in the centres and number eight Fritz Lee is fit to start despite suffering a cut head in the collision that saw Porter sent off in the first leg.

The winners of the tie will play either Leinster or Connacht in the next round. Four-time winners Leinster took a 26-21 win from their trip to Galway in the first leg of that tie.

What they say

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick: "Clermont are a dangerous team, as we saw last weekend in France.

"You can see the class, experience and power they possess in their squad and we know that they will be coming to Leicester with a strong game plan.

"Jono Gibbes is a brilliant coach, who knows what it takes to be successful - especially in the Heineken Champions Cup."

Match stats

Leicester have won their last three matches at home in the knockout stage of the Champions Cup, including two victories against French opposition (both against Stade Francais).

Alivereti Raka beat 10 defenders last weekend against Leicester, more than any other player in the last 16 first legs and one of only three times a player has beaten 10 or more defenders in a Champions Cup game this season

Line-ups

Leicester: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Kelly, Potter; Ford, Van Poortvilet; Genge (capt), Dolly, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Chessum, Reffell, Liebenberg.

Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Cole, Green, Wiese, Youngs, Burns Scott

Clermont-Auvergne: Tiberghien; O'Connor, Moala, Fofana, Raka; Lopez, Jauneau; Beria, Beheregaray, T Lanen, Amatosero, C Lanen, Dessaigne, Lee.

Replacements: Fourcade, Bibi Biziwu, Falatea, Jedrasiak, Cancoriet, Parra, Hanrahan, O'Connor