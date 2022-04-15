Close menu

Leinster 56-20 Connacht (Agg: 82-41): Eight-try hosts reach last eight

By Alastair TelferBBC Sport NI

James Lowe crosses for one of his three tries against Connacht
Ireland wing James Lowe scored a hat-trick for Leinster
Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Connacht
Leinster (28) 56
Tries: Gibson-Park, Henshaw 2, Furlong, Lowe 4 Cons: Sexton 6, Byrne 2
Connacht (3) 20
Tries: O'Halloran, Arnold, Papali'i Con: Carty Pen: Carty

Leinster cruised into the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 56-20 victory over Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.

James Lowe scored four tries and Robbie Henshaw crossed twice as the hosts reaffirmed their European credentials.

Connacht's tries came in the second half through Tiernan O'Halloran, Sam Arnold and Abraham Papali'i.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong also scored for Leo Cullen's side, who will face Leicester or Clermont in the last eight.

More to follow.

