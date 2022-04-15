Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland wing James Lowe scored a hat-trick for Leinster

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Connacht Leinster (28) 56 Tries: Gibson-Park, Henshaw 2, Furlong, Lowe 4 Cons: Sexton 6, Byrne 2 Connacht (3) 20 Tries: O'Halloran, Arnold, Papali'i Con: Carty Pen: Carty

Leinster cruised into the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 56-20 victory over Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.

James Lowe scored four tries and Robbie Henshaw crossed twice as the hosts reaffirmed their European credentials.

Connacht's tries came in the second half through Tiernan O'Halloran, Sam Arnold and Abraham Papali'i.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong also scored for Leo Cullen's side, who will face Leicester or Clermont in the last eight.

More to follow.