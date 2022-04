Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heineken Champions Cup last 16 Munster (13) 26 Tries: Carbery, De Allende Cons: Carbery 2 Pens: Carbery 4 Exeter (5) 10 Tries: Maunder, Vermeulen Munster win 34-23 on aggregate

Joey Carbery produced an inspired display as Munster overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Exeter and reach the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Jack Maunder scored the first try for the visitors, who led 13-8 after the first leg, before Carbery crossed to hand Munster the lead.

Jacques Vermeulen powered over after the break but Carbery's boot edged the Irish side in front on aggregate.

Damian de Allende sealed it late on.

