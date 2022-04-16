Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 15-16 April
Admiral National Championship
Bedwas P - P Trebanos
Cross Keys 0 - 48 Pontypool
Maesteg Quins 23 - 30 Narberth
Neath P - P Glamorgan Wanderers
Tata Steel 31 - 45 Cardiff Met
Ystalyfera P - P Beddau
Ystrad Rhondda 25 - 15 Bargoed
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brynmawr P - P Bedlinog
Senghenydd 28 - 7 Nelson
Division 1 East Central
Mountain Ash 104 - 0 Barry
Ynysybwl 22 - 28 Rhydyfelin
Division 1 North
Bro Ffestiniog 7 - 25 COBRA
Caernarfon P - P Dolgellau
Llandudno P - P Bala
Division 1 West Central
Glynneath 24 - 31 Bonymaen
Kenfig Hill 34 - 14 Tondu
Nantyffyllon 19 - 17 Bridgend Athletic
Division 1 West
Gorseinon 32 - 28 Aberystwyth
Newcastle Emlyn 29 - 20 Llangennech
Division 2 East
Cwmbran P - P Croesyceiliog
Ynysddu 33 - 10 Caerleon
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly P - P Aberdare
Llantwit Fardre 22 - 45 Abercwmboi
Division 2 North
Mold P - P Welshpool
Division 2 West Central
Heol y Cyw 22 - 10 Aberavon Quins
Maesteg Celtic 14 - 17 Ystradgynlais
Morriston 38 - 21 Bridgend Sports
Porthcawl 29 - 29 Seven Sisters
Resolven P - P Pyle
Division 2 West
Burry Port 12 - 3 Mumbles
Tenby United P - P Fishguard
Division 3 East A
Abertysswg P - P Abercarn
RTB Ebbw Vale 12 - 27 Garndiffaith
Division 3 East Central A
CR Cymry Caerdydd 20 - 22 Cardiff Quins
Division 3 North
Machynlleth 63 - 0 Dinbych II
Division 3 West Central A
Baglan 17 - 23 Abercrave
Cwmafan 32 - 6 Vardre
Cwmgors 3 - 65 Swansea Uplands
Tonmawr 57 - 0 Cwmllynfell
Division 3 West A
Lampeter Town 31 - 24 Aberaeron
St Davids 17 - 17 Llanybydder
Division 3 East B
Blackwood Stars 22 - 31 Whiteheads
Fleur De Lys 26 - 17 Nantyglo
Division 3 East Central B
Llantwit Major 56 - 7 Cefn Coed
Tonyrefail P - P Hirwaun
Division 3 West B
Llangadog 29 - 39 Trimsaran
Tumble 80 - 0 Bynea
Division 3 East C
Hollybush 22 - 24 Bettws
Pontllanfraith 31 - 24 West Mon
Division 3 East Central C
Brackla 6 - 38 Ferndale
Division 3 West Central C
Penybanc P - P Cwmgwrach
Tonna 66 - 6 Fall Bay
Division 3 East D
Trefil 39 - 11 Abersychan