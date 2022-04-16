Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies was shown a yellow card for this tackle on Josh Lewis

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan has questioned if administrators are concerned about tackling head injuries.

Scarlets captain Jonathan Davies avoided a red card for a high tackle on full-back Josh Lewis in the Dragons' 38-27 United Rugby Championship win.

Referee Ben Whitehouse gave a yellow card, judging Davies' first contact was with Lewis' shoulder before the head.

"I'd ask those in charge of the sport if we are serious about player safety," said Ryan.

Davies sat out 10 minutes while Ryan says Lewis was forced off the field in the first half because of the incident.

"Let's not talk about is that a red card or isn't it," said Ryan.

"If we ask that question often enough then maybe they might change some of the answers.

"Josh was off from that incident and it's not for me to sit here post-game and comment.

"We asked questions last week about two incidents that were missed by a TMO, a team of four officials and a citing officer.

"I am just not convinced that people are serious about dealing with head injuries, certainly not against the Dragons."

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel believes the yellow card for Davies was correct.

"I think it was the right decision after shoulder to shoulder contact," added Peel.

Scarlets' hopes of finishing in the top eight and qualifying for the URC quarter-finals have been dented by the defeat.

They remain in ninth place with three games remaining, starting with the return fixture against Dragons at Rodney Parade next Saturday.

Peel also faces extensive injury problems with Joe Roberts, Sam Costelow and Blade Thomson failing head injury assessments, Sam Lousi pulling out just before kick-off and Liam Williams limping off during the second half with a tight hamstring.

This added to a pre-match casualty list that included Johnny McNicholl, Tom Rogers, Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Kemsley Mathias, Scott Williams, Dan Jones, Ioan Nicholas, Rhys Patchell, Samson Lee, Marc Jones, Ken Owens, Tom Phillips, Leigh Halfpenny, Lewis Rawlins and Josh Helps.