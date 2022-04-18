Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rowland Phillips is a former Wales men's defence coach

Former Wales women's coach Rowland Phillips says he is looking forward to his rugby return after being named Merthyr's new head coach.

Phillips, 56, officially left the Welsh Rugby Union in March 2020 and will now lead the Welsh Premiership side.

"It was a chance to take a step back, assess and see if that desire was still there to be back in rugby," said Phillips.

"I have realised how much I have missed it."

His two-year absence from rugby was Phillips' longest since he started playing with Neath in the 1980s.

His playing days included 10 caps for Wales, before switching to rugby league where he was capped by Great Britain.

His coaching career included stints with Wales, Ospreys, Neath, Ebbw Vale, London Welsh and stints in Italy with Aironi and Viadana before taking charge of Wales women.

"It felt odd at first because I turned professional at 25 and it has been the longest time I have not been involved in rugby," added Phillips

"I learned a lot about myself and people around me during that period of time, so it was valuable."

His only real rugby involvement in that time came when he was involved with training sessions with Dulais Valley youth side, while Phillips has also taken a job in the building trade.

This was before Merthyr backer Sir Stan Thomas came calling as he looked to replace the departing Dale McIntosh.

"I have been out of rugby for a while and Sir Stan approached me to see if I was interested to be considered for the job," added Phillips.

"I was surprised initially but happy to take up the opportunity. Merthyr have been a force in the Premiership in recent years and I am expecting to take on a strong team and hope to continue with the success that has already been built."

Rowland Phillips and daughter Carys who returned to the Wales squad in 2021

Phillips has also been watching the return to the Wales set-up of his daughter Carys, who spent a couple of years in the international wilderness.

Carys Phillips has been awarded one of the 12 full-time professional contracts, while there are a dozen more retainer contracts.

"From a father's point of view, I am very pleased for her," said Phillips.

"With Carys, quite similar to myself, she was out of the equation for a couple of years.

"From a selfish point of view, to watch the way she has come back through last autumn and the Six Nations, is a credit to her.

"She is appreciative of having a full-time contract and is loving that experience."

Phillips left his role as Wales women's head coach two years ago, although he had been absent from his position since 2019.

Before his departure, Phillips says he had asked for professional contracts for the players which new performance director Nigel Walker has introduced.

"Professional rugby was something we campaigned for back then, so it's better late than never," said Phillips.

"That was definitely the way forward and Nigel Walker has taken that and listened to people. He has taken that ambition and done something about it.

"It has been fantastic and is starting to bring them in line with the professional teams by giving them the best opportunity to prepare.

"The gulf is huge between amateur and professional sides.

"There is now a lot of pressure on these girls with people talking about them being fully professional, but it has only really been since January.

"The benefits, in terms of organisation on the field, are being seen already but physically it will take a bit longer. It is a starting point to bigger and better things."