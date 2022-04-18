Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mateo Carreras has scored one try in 13 appearances for Newcastle

Newcastle Falcons wing Mateo Carreras has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old five-times capped Argentina international first signed for Newcastle from Argentine Super Rugby side Jaguares during the Covid pandemic in December 2020.

He was banned for nine games last March after admitting intentional contact with Wasps winger Josh Bassett's eye.

But he signed a one-year deal last June and since scored his first Falcons try.

Carreras has now made 13 appearances for the Falcons, including that first five-pointer in the home defeat by Gloucester in January.

"The Falcons have given me the opportunity to play top-level rugby in a great league like the Premiership," Carreras said. external-link

"The coaches here have really improved me as a player and I know this is a club where I can continue to get better.

"It's thanks to Newcastle that I'm now playing for my country."

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards added: "Mateo is a real livewire in attack. His pace and footwork are obvious but he also possesses incredible strength for a relatively small guy, which makes him a real handful for any defence. He will be a key weapon for us as we continue to build.

"As well as that he's just got a really positive attitude and a desire to keep improving, so it's been great to see him stepping up and earning his first few caps for Argentina."

Carreras follows flanker Connor Collett and England Under-20 winger Iwan Stephens in agreeing new terms at Kingston Park in the last week.