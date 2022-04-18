Tom Penny: Full-back extends contract with Newcastle Falcons
Full-back Tom Penny has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Premiership club Newcastle Falcons.
Penny, 27, has made 72 appearances for the Falcons after progressing through their academy.
He spent part of the 2019-2020 season at Harlequins but returned to Newcastle last summer.
"I'm really happy to re-sign here, it's my boyhood club and this will be something like my tenth season with the Falcons," Penny said.
"I love the club, I love the boys and it was a very simple call when I was given the opportunity to sign for another two seasons."