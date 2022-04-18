Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Keelan Giles made his Ospreys debut in 2016

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the Welsh region.

The 24-year-old has made 58 Ospreys appearances and scored 20 tries.

After breaking into the Wales squad in 2016, Giles missed two seasons due to injury but is now back in action.

"I grew up in the region, have supported the club since I was a youngster and I enjoy being here and feel there is a real future here," said Giles.

The wing has featured in the last four games as he aims to cement his place in the Ospreys' starting side.

"It is just great to be back playing and training, trying to improve as a player and contribute to the team," added Giles.

"The more I play, the more confidence I get. I have enjoyed getting back out there and doing what I do."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth added: "Keelan has shown real resilience to get back on the field and has improved his performances week on week.

"His game-changing ability will help our attack become stronger and more potent."

Ospreys are next in action on Saturday, 23 April when they travel for a Welsh derby against Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship. Ospreys are 11th in the table, Cardiff 14th in the 16-team competition.