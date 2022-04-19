Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Amy Cokayne made her England debut in 2015

Women's Six Nations - England v Ireland Venue: Welford Road, Leicester Date: Sunday, 24 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England are "closing the gap" on selling out Twickenham for a women's game, says hooker Amy Cokayne.

A record crowd of 14,689 watched England beat Wales in Gloucester this month and that mark could be passed in Sunday's Women's Six Nations game against Ireland at Welford Road.

England is set to host the 2025 World Cup and the Rugby Football Union wants 82,000 fans at Twickenham by then.

"That's definitely the dream," Cokayne said.

About 23,000 tickets are on sale for Sunday's game in Leicester, with more than 13,000 sold so far.

Cokayne recognises the leap to filling Twickenham is large, but is starting to believe as she experiences "the biggest Six Nations" she has ever been involved in this year.

"When we got spoken to about bidding for the World Cup, the idea of selling out Twickenham was thrown out there," the 25-year-old said.

"For a lot of girls it was like 'good luck doing that'. But to see the crowds we've been creating for the Six Nations, we're closing the gap on that for sure."

'Disappointing' facing depleted Ireland

Cokayne could make her England return on Sunday after tearing her calf playing for Harlequins in February.

Lark Davies and Connie Powell have played in her absence, contributing to England's domination of the tournament so far.

The Red Roses - who are seeking a fourth successive title - have claimed three bonus-point wins in which they have scored a total of 189 points and conceded just 10.

They face an Ireland side who have won one of their three games and who will be without a large part of their squad with seven players balancing the XV-a-side game with sevens duties and two absent through injury.

Cokayne said facing such a reduced side is "quite disappointing", adding: "You want to be playing the best.

"You don't want to play a team that is severely depleted. For whatever reason they can't really control that with scheduling.

"With England we're quite fortunate in that our sevens and XVs programmes are quite separate now so we don't have those kind of issues."