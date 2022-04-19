Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Nott has represented England at Under-20 level

Dragons have announced the signing of Wales qualified and former England Under-20 World Cup winning lock George Nott from London Irish.

Nott, 26, was born in Bodelwyddan but has since represented England at under-20 level.

Nott started five games for the England team that hosted the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship, including the final win against Ireland.

"I'm excited to come back to Wales and join up with the Dragons," said Nott.

"The Dragons are building a great squad and I'm proud to be a part of it. It's a new challenge for me and I'm eager to get stuck in and contribute.

"I've loved my time at London Irish and I'm committed to helping the team win some silverware before my departure."

Nott, who can also play in the back row, was in the same England Under-20s side as centre Johnny Williams, who has since been capped for Wales.

"We're pleased to sign George and bring another Welsh qualified player back home," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"His return to Wales ensures he's in the eye of the national selectors and he is determined to make a big impression with the Dragons."

The second row joins Rhodri Jones, Bradley Roberts, Sean Lonsdale, JJ Hanrahan and Max Clark in committing their futures to the Dragons from next season.

Nott, who has made 61 appearances for the Exiles so far, had signed a new deal with London Irish following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

He joined London Irish from Sale before the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership season.

After going to school in Chester and coming through the Sale academy system, Nott made 36 appearances for the Manchester-based club, including 14 games in the Premiership when he made his debut in 2017. He also had loan spells with Fylde and Chester.