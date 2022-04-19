Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh lost 30-17 to Glasgow last month

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh will meet in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals if they are both successful in the last eight.

The Scottish sides' quarter-finals have been confirmed for 7 May, with Edinburgh at home to Wasps at 12:30 BST and Warriors visiting Lyon at 20:00.

Edinburgh or Wasps will be at home in the semis, which will take place on the weekend of 13-15 May.

The final in Marseille is scheduled for 27 May.

Both Scottish teams overcame English opposition in the last 16, with Danny Wilson's Glasgow defeating Newcastle and Mike Blair's Edinburgh prevailing against Bath.

Warriors next play Stormers away in the United Rugby Championship on Friday (17:30) before Edinburgh host Zebre (19:45).