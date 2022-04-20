Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales captain Dan Biggar has been with Northampton Saints since 2018

Northampton Saints fly-half Dan Biggar has been suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle on Gloucester centre Chris Harris.

He was sent off for the incident in Saturday's Challenge Cup defeat.

Biggar's ban is to run until 23 May, ruling him out of Premiership games against Bath, Harlequins and Saracens.

However, he could be free to face Saracens if he completes a coaching intervention course for players who receive a red card for head contact.

The independent disciplinary committee has already reduced Biggar's suspension - for what they judged to be a mid-range offence carrying a minimum six-week ban - by three weeks because of his clear disciplinary record and guilty plea.

Biggar's ban is the second major blow Premiership play-off hopefuls Northampton have suffered from the European defeat by Gloucester, with Courtney Lawes dislocating his thumb in the same game.

Saints' director of rugby Chris Boyd has already ruled Lawes out of the trip to Bath on Saturday.