Winger Radradra scored for Bristol in the Champions Cup first-leg win over Sale

Bristol winger Semi Radradra has been ruled out for the rest of the season and is due to have a second knee surgery this week.

Radradra, 29, missed the first four months of the season due to a knee injury he sustained while playing for Fiji Sevens at the Tokyo Olympics.

He had surgery in October and returned to playing in December.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam confirmed the new surgery is to be performed on Radradra's other knee.

Radradra featured in Bristol's most recent two matches in the European Champions Cup, where they were knocked out by Sale. He scored a try in the first leg, which Bristol narrowly won.

"Unfortunately Semi's having knee surgery this week, so that's the season ended for him, which gives him a good chance to rehab, recoup and be ready for the start of next season. That will be a positive for him," Lam told BBC Radio Bristol.

"The beauty about it is it will all be cleaned up and he will be ready for next season."

Radradra has played 12 times for Bristol this season in the Premiership. They sit 10th in the league as it stands with four matches remaining this campaign.

Bristol next face West country rivals Gloucester on Friday, 22 April.

The Bears will also be without England prop Kyle Sinckler this weekend, who has not featured for the team since the Six Nations. Full-back Charles Piutau is also absent through injury and winger Siva Naulago is unavailable after having a knee operation.

"Kyle has had a niggle since the Six Nations so again he'll take a bit of time now to try and clear around his back and we'll work closely with England and the medical team with that one," Lam continued.

"Siva [Naulago] has gone in for surgery, has had his surgery, the rest are niggles.

"Charles [Piutau] unfortunately he trained on Monday but had a slight groin strain but he's been ruled out this week as well."

Lam added that full-back Rich Lane's time with the club has also come to a premature end because of injury, after he joined Bristol on loan from Championship side Bedford in February.

Lane, 28, played in the recent defeat by Sale but it was later discovered he had broken a bone in his foot.

"Seven minutes into the game he got stood on," Lam said. "I think Arron Reed went to step left and he landed right on top of Rich's foot and broke the third bone in his foot.

"But what a trooper, he went right the way to half-time. I think he made a try-saving tackle right when they poked their nose through. We thought it was just bruising on his foot.

"We knew he was only doing 40 [minutes] anyway, Charles was doing the second 40, but he guts it out, and then when we saw the scans and it was a clean break it was like man, that's tough.

"That says a lot about him as far as his character goes."