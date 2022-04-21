Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Gregor Townsend says Argentina will be good preparation for the Rugby World Cup finals

Scotland are in talks to play Chile prior to their three-match summer series against Argentina.

The plan has emerged as Scottish Rugby confirmed the final details for their games against the Pumas, which start on 2 July.

"No formal agreement has been reached at this stage," it said of the potential match in Chile.

The Argentina tour is the first time Scotland have played a three-Test series against a tier-one nation.

Scotland's first match takes place in Jujuy before games on the following Saturdays in Salta and Santiago Del Estero, with all three kicking off at 20:10 BST.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: "This is an opportunity for us to see our players in a touring environment, which is what we'll experience at the Rugby World Cup, when we'll be together for at least a month.

"We will be able to see how the players gel as a group and perform when they're away from home for such a long time, so it'll really help us with our World Cup squad selections.

"It'll also give us things to work on that we've identified in the last Autumn Nations Series and during the recent Six Nations."

Scotland and Argentina are in separate groups for the 2023 finals having both been among the third band of seeds.

Chile finished second in their qualifying group, behind Uruguay and ahead of Brazil, for the tournament in France.

However, they could yet qualify, having beaten Canada in the two-leg Americas 2 Repechage for the right to face United States in another double-header in July.