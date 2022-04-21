Jonah Holmes: Wales wing set to leave Dragons after turning down WRU contract
Wing Jonah Holmes looks set to leave Dragons after turning down a Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) national contract, says director of rugby Dean Ryan.
Wales international Holmes, 29, has been included in only one of Wayne Pivac's 38-man squads since joining Dragons from Leicester two years ago.
The WRU contribute 80% of international players' salaries, but Holmes has turned down a new deal.
"The situation is quite clear," Ryan said.
"He's turned down a national contract. I assume that's to explore other options, I don't know what they are.
"It's out of our control to be able to continue a conversation at the levels the national contract supported."