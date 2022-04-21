Close menu

Jonah Holmes: Wales wing set to leave Dragons after turning down WRU contract

Welsh Rugby

Jonah Holmes
Jonah Holmes made his Wales debut against Tonga in November 2018
URC: Dragons v Scarlets
Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 23 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales; the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand

Wing Jonah Holmes looks set to leave Dragons after turning down a Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) national contract, says director of rugby Dean Ryan.

Wales international Holmes, 29, has been included in only one of Wayne Pivac's 38-man squads since joining Dragons from Leicester two years ago.

The WRU contribute 80% of international players' salaries, but Holmes has turned down a new deal.

"The situation is quite clear," Ryan said.

"He's turned down a national contract. I assume that's to explore other options, I don't know what they are.

"It's out of our control to be able to continue a conversation at the levels the national contract supported."

