Alun Wyn Jones has played in 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions

URC: Cardiff v Ospreys Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 23 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand

Toby Booth says Alun Wyn Jones is poised for another "unbelievable achievement" with the Wales lock set for a 250th Ospreys appearance against Cardiff Rugby on Saturday.

Jones, 36, has not played since winning his 150th Wales cap in the Six Nations defeat to Italy in March.

But Booth says the four-time British and Irish Lions tourist is available for the trip to Cardiff.

"He is definitely at full force," Ospreys' head coach said.

"We have been very conscious - he didn't go to South Africa and we were very deliberate on what we did post-Six Nations to get him to a point where he is raring to go and fully fit."

Booth expects Jones to be available for all Ospreys' remaining matches this season.

After Cardiff, Ospreys host Scarlets on 30 April before home fixtures against Dragons and Bulls in May.

Jones will become the first player to reach the 250-game mark in an Ospreys shirt.

"If you add [the 250 appearances] into the international caps, 400 first-class games or international standard first-class games is an unbelievable achievement," Booth added.

"I said on record last time when everyone was talking about 150 internationals, I find that an absolutely phenomenal number in the attritional position that he plays.

"I don't think we'll see those numbers again.

"But as he would put it, it doesn't really matter. He will enjoy the milestones at the end. All he is really focused on is playing well, performing well for the Ospreys and proving to everybody that he is still the force to be reckoned with.

"I have no doubt that that will take place."

George North will not feature against Cardiff, but Booth is confident the Wales centre or wing will play some part against Scarlets.

"George is actually fit, as in healthy, but from a volume point of view, he is not going to be involved this week," Booth said.

"I expect to see him next week."