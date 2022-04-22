Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Women's Six Nations - England v Ireland Venue: Welford Road, Leicester Date: Sunday, 24 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Emily Scarratt will win her 100th England cap in her hometown of Leicester in Sunday's Women's Six Nations encounter with Ireland.

Helena Rowland makes her first Test start at full-back as head coach Simon Middleton names his strongest starting XV of the tournament so far.

World player of the year Zoe Aldcroft makes her return from injury at lock, pushing Poppy Cleall to the bench.

The defending champions face an Ireland side missing several key players.

With Ireland's sevens and XV-a-side programmes combined, many of the usual starting side will be away preparing for a sevens event in Canada.

More to follow.

England: Rowland; Thompson, Scarratt, Aitchison, Breach; Harrison, Infante; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Cokayne, Botterman, Muir, Galligan, Cleall, Hunt, Reed, Kildunne.