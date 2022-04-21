Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Valeriy Morozov moved to Worcester Warriors' fellow strugglers Bath as mid-season injury cover

Worcester boss Steve Diamond has made his sixth signing for next season - all of them forwards - after signing Bath prop Valeriy Morozov.

The 27-year-old, 33-times capped Russia international, will be working for a third time for Diamond, who he coached for Russia, then took to Sale in 2019.

He moved to Bath as cover for the injured Beno Obano in December.

"I have known Valeriy from the time I had coaching Russia. He is an exceptional athlete," said Diamond.

"He is a very humble person with a fantastic work ethic and he will be a superb addition to our squad."

"I know how Steve works and what he expects from his players," said Morozov. "I hope I can help Warriors become a top six Premiership club."

Morozov, whose wife is from Ukraine, played volleyball before he took up rugby. He had three seasons with Russia's leading club Enisei-STM before Diamond signed him for Sale, with whom he won the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2020.

He follows the signings of hookers Hame Faiva and Curtis Langdon, who signed with flanker Cameron Neild from Diamond's old club Sale, Australian Fergus Lee-Warner, who can play at lock or in the back row, and Argentina international tight-head prop Santiago Medrano, who have both signed from Australian Super Rugby side Western Force.