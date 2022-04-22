Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Matavesi will make his 50th appearance for Saints, barring late withdrawal

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 23 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath have made four starting XV changes for the visit of Saints, with back-row Miles Reid included for the first time since February after a knee injury.

Mike Williams starts at lock, while fly-half Danny Cipriani and wing Will Muir are added to the backline.

Hooker Sam Matavesi will make his 50th appearance for Northampton in Saturday's trip to the West Country.

Saints have restored Ollie Sleightholme, Alex Coles and Teimana Harrison to the starting line-up.

Saints travel to the Rec in need of a win to keep them in the hunt for the play-offs, particularly after a damaging defeat by fellow challengers Gloucester last time out.

Four points separate them from Exeter in fourth, but for Gloucester it is just two, so they will be pinning their hopes on a Bristol win against the Cherry and Whites on Friday, before taking on the division's bottom club.

However, they have not won at the Rec since 2015, while Bath have endured a tough campaign with just four wins, the last of which came in the Premiership against Bristol back in early March.

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Muir; Cipriani, Spencer; Morozov, Dunn, Stuart, Williams, Ewels (capt), Bayliss, Reid, Faletau

Replacements: Du Toit, Cordwell, Rae, Richards, Coetzee, Simpson, Bailey, Cokanasiga

Northampton: Freeman; Sleightholme, Proctor, Hutchinson, Collins; Furbank, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Coles, Ratuniyarawa, Ludlam (capt), Harrison, Augustus

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Carey, Moon, Nansen, James, Grayson, Francis