Stephan Lewies led Quins to the Premiership title as captain last season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 23 April Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Fit-again Harlequins captain Stephan Lewies is set to start against Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers.

Lewies returns after a month out and is one of two changes following last week's victory against Montpellier, with Luke Wallace also coming in.

Tigers forward Sean Jansen will make his league debut alongside Olly Robinson, who makes his first Premiership start for the club.

Harry Wells could make his 150th appearance for the club off the bench.

Tigers, who have also named Ellis Genge and Dan Cole among their replacements at The Stoop on Saturday, are eight points clear at the top of the table with four games remaining.

Defending Premiership champions Quins are third in the table, 12 points adrift of Leicester and eight points ahead of fifth-placed Gloucester.

Harlequins: Jones; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier; Symons, Tizard; Lewies, Wallace, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Kerrod, Louw, Hammond, Chisholm, Lawday, Gjaltema, David.

Leicester Tigers: Burns; Potter, Moroni, Scott, Nadolo; Ford, Youngs; Van Wyk, Clare, Heyes; Green, Snyman, Liebenberg, Robinson, Jansen.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Cole, Wells, Wiese, Wigglesworth, Hegarty, Ashton.