Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Jaco van der Walt kicked Edinburgh ahead in the closing minutes

United Rugby Championship Edinburgh (14) 26 Tries: Bennett 2, Hutchison, Schoeman Cons: Van der Walt 3 Zebre (12) 26 Tries: Penalty try, Laloifi, Gisi, Sisi Con: Rizzi, O'Malley

Jaco van der Walt's late penalty secured 14-man Edinburgh a bonus-point win against Zebre in the URC.

Mark Bennett and Cameron Hutchison crossed for Edinburgh and Zebre got a penalty try and another from Junior Laloifi in the first half.

Simone Gesi got Zebre's third score before Marshall Sykes' dismissal.

Pierre Schoeman and Bennett went over for the hosts and Dave Sisi's converted score restored parity until Van der Walt kicked a decisive three points.

The Scottish side move up a place to sixth in the table as bottom side Zebre sustain a 14th defeat out of 14 in the league, albeit with a losing bonus point.

Blair Kinghorn was instrumental in the opening score, seeing a gap and grubber kicking to put Bennett in to score. Van der Walt added the extras.

Zebre responded with Gisi getting away down the left wing and met with Glen Young's swinging arm as he dived for the line. A penalty try was awarded and Young was sent to the sin bin.

Young was back on by the time Zebre moved into the lead as Gabriele Venditii's carry and offload put Laloifi over.

But Edinburgh were quickly back on terms and took a two-point lead into the break. Captain Henry Pyrgos took the ball from the back of a scrum and sped towards the line, releasing for Hutchison to touch down. Van der Walt got his second conversion.

Zebre started the second half as they had played for most of the first and moved ahead again when Gesi weaved a run from the left to under the posts. Antonio Rizzi, having missed his earlier conversion attempt, added the two points.

And Edinburgh's night soon worsened. Sykes made contact with Danilo Fischetti's head, which prompted a review, and the second row was dismissed.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the home side camped inside the Zebre 22 and the pressure told when Schoeman went over. Van der Walt converted.

And Bennett intercepted possession on the right before spinning inside and out to evade two players and touch down.

Van der Walt's conversion was wide, meaning Zebre were within seven points with 18 minutes to go.

Edinburgh needed a big defensive effort to preserve their unbeaten record at the DAM Health Stadium but were aided by Zebre's profligacy. Van der Walt intercepted on the line as Chris Cook tried to collect for a score.

But the home side could not stop Sisi under the posts and substitute Tim O'Malley converted.

A penalty was won straight off Edinburgh's kick-off and Van der Walt knocked through the posts.

Edinburgh: Van Der Walt, Moyano, Bennett, Hutchison, Owsley, Kinghorn, Pyrgos, Schoeman, Cherry, Atalifo, Sykes, Young, Muncaster, Watson, Kunavula.

Replacements: Lang for Hutchison (60), Courtney for Schoeman (69), McBurney for Cherry (69), Boyle for Watson (62), Hodgson for Kunavula (49). Not Used: Williams, Vellacott, Currie. Sin Bin: Young (16). Sent Off: Sykes (44).

Zebre: Laloifi, Trulla, Cronje, Lucchin, Gesi, Rizzi, Fusco, Fischetti, Bigi, Neculai, G. Venditti, Zambonin, Mitchell, Mbanda, Fox-Matamua, Andreani.

Replacements: O'Malley for Rizzi (64), Cook for Fusco (56), Buonfiglio for Fischetti (45), Bello for Neculai (49), Sisi for G. Venditti (49), Ribaldi for Mitchell (66), Andreani for Mbanda (51), Pani for Andreani (64).