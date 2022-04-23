Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 23-24 April, 2022

Indigo Group Premiership

Pontypridd 14-3 Ebbw Vale

Admiral National Championship

Ystalyfera 0-7 Pontypool (abandoned 40 mins)

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Blaenavon 16-33 Newbridge

Brynmawr 27-17 Monmouth

Risca P - P Brecon

Division 1 East Central

Cambrian Welfare 15-18 Mountain Ash

Rhydyfelin 17-31 St Peters

Treorchy 80-8 Rhiwbina

Division 1 West Central

Bonymaen 37-19 Birchgrove

Bridgend Athletic 67-18 Brynamman

Skewen 15-15 Dunvant

Waunarlwydd 8-28 Glynneath

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth 41-7 Crymych

Llangennech 29-7 Penclawdd

Pembroke 24-64 Newcastle Emlyn

Whitland 29-28 Llanelli Wanderers

Yr Hendy 24-10 Gorseinon

Division 2 East

Cwmbran P-P Ynysddu

Newport HSOB P-P Talywain

Pill Harriers 45-7 Oakdale

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare 21-22 Cowbridge

Caerphilly 15-21 Abercwmboi

Division 2 North

Welshpool 44-7 Bangor

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells P-P Maesteg Celtic

Heol y Cyw P-P Resolven

Pencoed 19-8 Pyle

Division 2 West

Pontyberem 7-41 Milford Haven

Division 3 East A

Abertysswg 20-17 Abercarn

Garndiffaith 5-12 Abertillery B G (abandoned 40 mins)

Llanhilleth 17 RTB Ebbw Vale 19

Machen 19-34 Tredegar Ironsides

Division 3 East Central A

Llanharan P-P Pentyrch

Penygraig P-P Tylorstown

Division 3 North

Machynlleth P - P Wrexham II

Ruthin II 52-10 Rhosllanerchrugog

Division 3 West Central A

Aberavon Green Stars 32-26 Abercrave

Cwmgors 10-19 Nantymoel

Vardre P-P Cwmllynfell

Division 3 West A

Llanybydder 25-66 St Clears

Division 3 East B

Fleur De Lys P-P New Panteg

Nantyglo P-P Whiteheads

Newport Saracens 28-12 Bedwellty

St Julians HSOB 31-17 New Tredegar

Division 3 East Central B

Llandaff North 23-27 Cefn Coed

Old Penarthians P-P Hirwaun

Tonyrefail 35-28 Llandaff

Division 3 West Central B

Bryncethin P-P Alltwen

Glyncorrwg P - P Penlan

Neath Athletic 36-20 Cefn Cribwr

Pontrhydyfen 11-59 Briton Ferry

Division 3 West B

Amman United 14-15 Betws

Penygroes 26-27 New Dock Stars

Trimsaran 45-27 Llandybie

Division 3 East C

Brynithel P-P Bettws

Pontllanfraith 48-19 Beaufort

Division 3 East Central C

Ferndale P-P Whitchurch

Tref y Clawdd 12-7 Brackla

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmgwrach 30-28 Pontycymmer

Fall Bay 15-26 Pantyffynnon

Pontardawe 28-24 Rhigos

South Gower 47-12 Penybanc

