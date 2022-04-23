Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 23-24 April, 2022
Indigo Group Premiership
Pontypridd 14-3 Ebbw Vale
Admiral National Championship
Ystalyfera 0-7 Pontypool (abandoned 40 mins)
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Blaenavon 16-33 Newbridge
Brynmawr 27-17 Monmouth
Risca P - P Brecon
Division 1 East Central
Cambrian Welfare 15-18 Mountain Ash
Rhydyfelin 17-31 St Peters
Treorchy 80-8 Rhiwbina
Division 1 West Central
Bonymaen 37-19 Birchgrove
Bridgend Athletic 67-18 Brynamman
Skewen 15-15 Dunvant
Waunarlwydd 8-28 Glynneath
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth 41-7 Crymych
Llangennech 29-7 Penclawdd
Pembroke 24-64 Newcastle Emlyn
Whitland 29-28 Llanelli Wanderers
Yr Hendy 24-10 Gorseinon
Division 2 East
Cwmbran P-P Ynysddu
Newport HSOB P-P Talywain
Pill Harriers 45-7 Oakdale
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare 21-22 Cowbridge
Caerphilly 15-21 Abercwmboi
Division 2 North
Welshpool 44-7 Bangor
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells P-P Maesteg Celtic
Heol y Cyw P-P Resolven
Pencoed 19-8 Pyle
Division 2 West
Pontyberem 7-41 Milford Haven
Division 3 East A
Abertysswg 20-17 Abercarn
Garndiffaith 5-12 Abertillery B G (abandoned 40 mins)
Llanhilleth 17 RTB Ebbw Vale 19
Machen 19-34 Tredegar Ironsides
Division 3 East Central A
Llanharan P-P Pentyrch
Penygraig P-P Tylorstown
Division 3 North
Machynlleth P - P Wrexham II
Ruthin II 52-10 Rhosllanerchrugog
Division 3 West Central A
Aberavon Green Stars 32-26 Abercrave
Cwmgors 10-19 Nantymoel
Vardre P-P Cwmllynfell
Division 3 West A
Llanybydder 25-66 St Clears
Division 3 East B
Fleur De Lys P-P New Panteg
Nantyglo P-P Whiteheads
Newport Saracens 28-12 Bedwellty
St Julians HSOB 31-17 New Tredegar
Division 3 East Central B
Llandaff North 23-27 Cefn Coed
Old Penarthians P-P Hirwaun
Tonyrefail 35-28 Llandaff
Division 3 West Central B
Bryncethin P-P Alltwen
Glyncorrwg P - P Penlan
Neath Athletic 36-20 Cefn Cribwr
Pontrhydyfen 11-59 Briton Ferry
Division 3 West B
Amman United 14-15 Betws
Penygroes 26-27 New Dock Stars
Trimsaran 45-27 Llandybie
Division 3 East C
Brynithel P-P Bettws
Pontllanfraith 48-19 Beaufort
Division 3 East Central C
Ferndale P-P Whitchurch
Tref y Clawdd 12-7 Brackla
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmgwrach 30-28 Pontycymmer
Fall Bay 15-26 Pantyffynnon
Pontardawe 28-24 Rhigos
South Gower 47-12 Penybanc