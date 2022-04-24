Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jon Morris went over to help Newport beat Aberavon

Newport, Neath and Trebanos won silverware in on Welsh rugby's finals day at Principality Stadium.

The Black and Ambers beat Aberavon 25-21 in the Premiership final with the Wizards having now lost all four of the finals they have reached.

The Welsh All Blacks fought back with 13 unanswered points to overhaul Bargoed in the Championship Cup final.

Trebanos began the day by breaking Bedwas hearts with a late penalty to snatch the Championship Plate.

On Saturday Angus O'Brien scored twice as Scarlets won at Dragons in the United Rugby Championship and his brother Matt crossed for Newport against the Wizards to add to family celebrations.

Neath were inaugural WRU Challenge Cup winners in 1972 and celebrated the 50th anniversary of that success with another winning display at the home of Welsh rugby with wing Mathew Jenkins scoring the crucial winning try.

Swansea valley club Trebanos also earned a narrow win as Mathew Edwards' late penalty brought victory for the village that has produced former Wales half-backs Robert Jones and Bleddyn Bowen as well as Jones' fellow British and Irish Lion, Wales and Ospreys' Justin Tipuric.