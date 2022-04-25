Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Renato Giammarioli played against Worcester for Zebre in January

Worcester Warriors have signed Italy number eight Renato Giammarioli.

The 27-year-old, who has won five caps since making his international debut in 2017, is the seventh signing for the 2022-23 season - and all of them have so far been forwards.

Giammarioli, currently with United Rugby Championship side Zebre in Parma, is also the second Italy international, following hooker Hame Faiva.

"Renato has a fantastic skill set," said Warriors boss Steve Diamond.

"His dynamic carrying and confrontational defence will serve us next season."

Giammarioli, who played for Zebre against Warriors in the European Challenge Cup in January, played as a junior for Frascati, then with Calvisano before joining Zebre.

In what will be a new-look engine room at Sixways next season, he follows the signings of Faiva, Curtis Langdon, who signed with flanker Cameron Neild from Diamond's old club Sale, Australian Fergus Lee-Warner, who can play at lock or in the back row, Argentina international Santiago Medrano, and fellow prop Valeriy Morozov